Time for young Bulls to step up and show some consistency

SACRAMENTO, Calif. – Fred Hoiberg said he has confidence in his young players.

“Absolutely,’’ the Bulls coach insisted after the Sunday practice.

That could be tested this week, as the Bulls announced that Jimmy Butler (right heel contusion) and Cristiano Felicio (right leg sprain) were unable to practice, and how much they play on the remainder of this six-game road trip was in doubt.

Felicio is most definitely out for at least the remainder of this week, as he recovers from the leg injury he suffered in the Houston loss.

The hope is Butler’s recovery is much quicker, as Hoiberg called him day-to-day.

“Yeah. I sat my [butt] on this bench right here,’’ Butler said, when asked what exactly he was able to do during the Sunday practice.

The good news was Butler went through an injury very similar to this current one last season, and didn’t miss any games with it. His performances definitely dipped, but he played. The bad news was Butler said, “ain’t too much you can do about it,’’ as far as recovery, and might take the rest-it approach.

“Yeah,’’ Butler said, when asked if rest was the only real option. “It’s crazy because that probably is what’s best for it. I don’t know if we’re gonna do that just yet. But it’s all about how I feel. I’ll wake up and try to do more on it [Monday] and see how it holds up.

“Right now it’s not really pain because there ain’t no weight on it, but when you get out there, I’d rate it a six or a seven [on a pain scale]. [It] hurts.’’

Hoiberg has options.

What kind of options? Well, it seems to depend on the day and the game.

In the loss to Houston, Michael Carter-Williams earned the start for Butler, and possibly played one of his better games in a Bulls uniform, scoring 23 points, grabbing nine rebounds and handing out six assists. This was the same Carter-Williams who lost his starting job two weeks ago, hinted that he might be better served elsewhere when he went four games without even getting off the bench, and has now resurfaced.

Then there’s first-round pick Denzel Valentine, who has had quite the rookie roller coaster, and spent the first two games of this road trip playing in the D-League for the Windy City Bulls.

Jerian Grant and Paul Zipser have each caught Hoiberg’s eye lately as well, and so while he won’t commit to who will pick up the slack, he has no concerns that the slack will be picked up.

“They’ve all had moments,’’ Hoiberg said of his young players. “Again, made the change putting Jerian with that first unit because of his ability to space the floor, which he’s shot the ball much better the last few games. Michael gives you a lot of versatility with that spot. Another guy that can make plays. A good slasher, can attack the basket really well. He gives you a really good defensive presence out there. Again, it’s figuring out the best fit for the lineups out there.’’

At least on Sunday, the youngsters were even passing the Dwyane Wade test. It was Wade that was critical of the younger players a few weeks back. Not now.

“Guys have to be willing to step up,’’ Wade said. “Guys have been working very hard around here of late. So I think everyone is looking forward to their opportunity if they get it. You gotta go play your game. You can’t replace players like Jimmy. But bring whatever you bring to the game.’’