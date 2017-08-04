Tinley Park woman wins $100K with scratch-off Lotto ticket

A southwest suburban Tinley Park woman won $100,000 with a scratch-off lottery ticket.

Roxanne Steffen, who has lived in Tinley Park for 23 years, was at home when she scratched her “World Class Millions” ticket and realized she had won, according to a statement from the Illinois Lottery.

“When I saw the prize amount, I almost fell off my chair,” Steffen said. She plans to share her winnings with family and complete some home improvement projects.

She bought the ticket at the Circle K gas station at 8401 W. 159th St. The retailer received a bonus of $1,000, or 1 percent of the prize amount, for selling the winning ticket.