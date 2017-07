Tip about body leads to police search in Back of the Yards

Police were searching a lot Tuesday in the Back of the Yards neighborhood on the South Side after getting a tip that a person’s body might be found there.

As of 5:45 p.m., no body had been found in the area around the 4500 block of South Wood, according to Chicago Police.

Officers responded to the area at 11:13 a.m. when they were given the tip, police said.

Additional information was not immediately available.