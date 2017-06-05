Orioles hold on to defeat White Sox

BALTIMORE – Third baseman Todd Frazier stands alongside shortstop Tim Anderson on the field and, as a veteran presence and solid defender on that side of the field, is keeping an eye on the young White Sox shortstop.

Encouraging, prodding and talking are some of the things Frazier does best. It’s something Anderson can use right about now.

“This year has been one of the toughest times of my career,’’ Anderson said Saturday, “because I’ve been struggling a little bit.’’

A slice of Anderson’s 2017 defensive game was on display in the Baltimore Orioles’ 6-5 victory over the Sox Saturday night at Camden Yards. His backhand attempt on Mark Trumbo’s infield single in the O’s three-run first deflected off his glove, a play he’ll tell you he should have made for a force out. In the fifth, he ranged from second base to his left and laid out to stop Seth Smith’s one-hopper for the third out.

Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson reaches for a ball after committing a fielding error on a ground ball that was hit by Baltimore Orioles' J.J. Hardy in the eighth inning of a baseball game in Baltimore, Friday, May 5, 2017. Mark Trumbo scored on the play. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

It was one of his best plays this season. And he’s made a bunch of good ones. He’s also booted some not-so-difficult plays.

“I know he’s saying, ‘Keep hitting ball back at me,’ ’’ Frazier said Saturday. “With him, I’m not worried one bit because he makes the hard plays look easy and the easy plays look hard.’’

While Anderson’s seven errors in 28 games are beginning to cause some concern as he ventures into his second year, Frazier, 31, said he hasn’t seen the need to counsel the 23-year-old. And he says he’s not protecting him by saying only one of the errors – a soft liner in Detroit — was on a routine play.

“If you’re on the field you’d understand more the ball is moving, the ball is hit hard,’’ Frazier said. “Yesterday [Friday] that one hop [error] to him, that’s a hard play. You put an error up there but honestly it’s a really hard play.’’

If Anderson’s defense isn’t worrisome, perhaps the .209 average and .237 on-base percentage is. Manager Ricky Renteria dropped him from the top of the lineup to seventh, leading off with Melky Cabrera “to see if we can get [Anderson] to watch some of the other guys, give him a minute to take a breath.”

Anderson went 1-for-4.

“He’s a young player, and like most young players, when you hit a little skid you have a tendency to lose your confidence,’’ Renteria said. “We’re encouraging him to be himself, continue to work, not beat himself up as much.’’

The Sox were so sure of Anderson’s future, they signed him to a $25 million extension during spring training. Their belief in him was based on talent and makeup.

“Mistakes happen,’’ he said before the game. “I’ve got to continue to believe in the process and work I’ve put in. The error last night, I didn’t get the hop I expected because I went back and it didn’t hop the way I wanted it to, it kind of stayed a little low. But that’s something I have to learn, and as I take my infield work I’ve got to know the condition of the field. There’s a lot that comes with it but I’m willing to stick with it and learn from it.’’

Like Anderson, Rule 5 right-hander Dylan Covey (0-3, 8.28) is also learning on the job. He got hit hard again, this time for six runs on 10 hits in four innings to raise his ERA to 10.07 over his last four starts. The O’s built leads of 4-0 and 6-2 as Manny Machado and Trey Mancini homered against Covey, who has allowed seven long balls.

Cody Asche, batting .115, hit his first homer, against O’s starter Dylan Bundy (5-1), and Jose Abreu lined a bullet off the left field foul pole for a two-run homer against Mychal Givens in the eighth, cutting the Orioles lead to 6-5. The exit velocity on Abreu’s low liner was 112 according to MLB Statcast.

Abreu (2-for-4) has 24 hits including five homers in his last 15 games, raising his average to .294.

Right-hander Darren O’Day pitched the ninth for the Orioles (19-10) who dropped the Sox to 15-14. O’Day struck out Omar Narvaez, Yolmer Sanchez and retired Melky Cabrera on a grounder to short.