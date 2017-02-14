Toddler among 5 killed, 6 wounded in Valentine’s Day shootings

At least 11 people were shot across Chicago’s South and West sides on Valentine’s Day, leaving a toddler and four more people dead.

The 2-year-old boy was in a car with his pregnant 25-year-old aunt and a 26-year-old man about 1:30 p.m. Tuesday in a North Lawndale alley when another vehicle pulled up in the 2300 block of South Kenneth, and someone got out and started shooting, according to Chicago Police.

The toddler, identified as Lavontay White, and the man each suffered head wounds and died at Stroger Hospital, authorities said. The woman was shot in the abdomen and taken in fair condition to Mount Sinai Hospital. She had been streaming video on a Facebook Live feed that captured the attack.

Lavontay was the third child shot in the city in three days, and the second to die.

The latest slaying happened in Humboldt Park about 2:40 p.m. in the 3400 block of West Walnut, where a 62-year-old man was shot repeatedly, police said. He died at Mount Sinai. Authorities have not released his name or the circumstances of the shooting.

Just before noon, a South Side man was shot dead when someone walked up to him in a South Shore neighborhood store in the 2000 block of East 71st Street and shot him in the chest. James Johnson, 23, died at Northwestern Memorial Hospital, according to police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Tuesday’s first killing happened in North Lawndale about 9:30 a.m. in the 4100 block of West 18th Street. A 30-year-old man was riding in a vehicle when another car pulled up and someone inside it shot him in the chest, police said. The driver took him to Mount Sinai, where he died. His name has not been released.

The latest nonfatal shooting happened about 7:15 p.m. in Humboldt Park when a car pulled up to a 22-year-old man who was walking in the 1600 block of North Keeler, and someone inside shot him in the back and buttocks. He took himself to Norwegian American Hospital and was stabilized at Stroger Hospital, police said.

About 4:15 p.m. in Austin, a male was shot in the arm and a female in the finger in the 200 block of South Laramie, police said. They were in good condition at Stroger and Loretto hospitals, respectively.

In more Austin violence, a 28-year-old man was shot in the leg about 11:15 a.m. in the 1300 block of North Mayfield, police said. He was in good condition at the scene.

Tuesday’s first shooting happened about 2:30 a.m. in a Lawndale home invasion in the 1400 block of South Central Park. Two people forced their way inside, and then shot through the door of a 19-year-old man’s room before taking off, police said. He was shot in the side and taken to Mount Sinai in good condition.

More than 400 people have been shot in Chicago over the first seven weeks of the year. Sixty-eight of them have died.