Toddler hospitalized after falling out of window on West Side

A toddler was hospitalized after falling out of a window Thursday morning in the East Garfield Park neighborhood on the West Side.

The child, whose exact age and gender weren’t immediately available, fell out of a third-floor window in the 200 block of South Albany at 10:32 a.m., according to Chicago Police.

The child was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition, police said.