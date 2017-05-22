Toddler killed in single-vehicle crash in Carpentersville

A toddler was killed in a single-vehicle crash Monday morning in northwest suburban Carpentersville.

The crash happened at 9:43 a.m. in the 1000 block of Deer Creek Drive, according to Carpentersville police.

A child between 2 and 3 years old was involved in the crash, police said. Officers arrived and administered first aid, but the child was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead.

Chief Michael Kilbourne said it was still unclear if the child was inside or outside the vehicle when the crash happened.

The Kane County Accident Reconstruction Team is assisting Carpentersville police and the Kane County coroner’s office with the investigation.