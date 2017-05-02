Tom Brady leads Patriots to a Super Bowl comeback for the ages

HOUSTON — Tom Brady led the Patriots to the greatest comeback in the history of the Super Bowl — if not all of American sports — on Sunday.

Playing in the first overtime period in the history of the game, former Bears tight end Martellus Bennett drew a pass interference call on De’Vondre Campbell in the end zone, giving the Patriots the ball at the 2-yard line four minutes into the frame.

Two plays later — eight plays after the Patriots called heads to win the coin flip — James White took a toss right and fell over the end zone line for a stunning 34-28 victory.

Commissioner Roger Goodell indeed presented the trophy to Patriots owner Robert Kraft amid a chorus of boos as loud as any cheer all night. Kraft — whose franchise had feuded with the commissioner in the wake of “Deflategate” — called the Super Bowl win the sweetest yet.

Tom Brady played in his seventh Super Bowl. (AP)

“A lot has transpired in the last two years,” he said, to a roar of Patriots fans, who made up the majority of the 70,807 crowd at NRG Stadium.

Asked if he felt redemption, Brady said that it was “all positive.”

“We all brought each other back,” he said. “We never felt out of it. It was a tough battle. They’re a great team. I give them a lot of credit. We just made a few more plays than them.”

No team to trail by more than 10 had ever rallied to win the sport’s biggest game.

In the history of the NFL playoffs, teams were 93-0 when leading by 19 or more .

Until Sunday.

When Oak Forest High School alum Tevin Coleman caught a six-yard touchdown pass, beating Lincoln-Way Central’s Rob Ninkovich to the right pylon, the Falcons went up, 28-3, in the third quarter.

They didn’t score again.

Brady, who has never overcome such a large deficit, went to work with 8:31 left in the third quarter.

“He was the same as he always is — cool calm and collected,” receiver Danny Amendola said. “He’s the leader, the general, the best ever.”

He marched the Patriots on the next drive, though it took a whopping 6:25 before White caught a five-yard pass. Stephen Gostkowski’s extra point attempt hit the right upright, though. His 33-yard field goal with 9:48 to play in the game pulled the Patriots within two scores, 28-12.

The Patriots were given new life when, with 8:24 to play, linebacker Dont’a Hightower blitzed and sacked NFL MVP Matt Ryan on third down and 1 — why they were throwing is anybody’s guess — and forced a fumble that was recovered by teammate Alan Branch at the Falcons’ 30.

With 5:56 remaining, Brady — who finished 43-for-62 for 466 yards and two touchdowns — found Amendola for a six-yard touchdown. White took a direct shotgun snap for a two-point conversion, and the Patriots were back within eight.

At their own 10, the Falcons came out throwing, dumping off to Devonta Freeman for a 39-yard gain. Julio Jones’ gorgeous, balletic, leaping catch of down the right sideline moved the ball 27 yards to the Patriots’ 22 seemed to seal the game.

Although it didn’t.

Rather than run the ball — and the clock — the Falcons kept trying to throw.

Ryan took a sack and the Falcons were whistled for a holding penalty, and they had to punt from their own 45 with 3:38 to play.

“We always play aggressive and play to win,” Ryan said. “We had opportunities as players, and we made some mistakes on the field.”

Brady, having scored 17 straight points, started at his own 9, down eight.

On third-and-10, Chris Hogan caught a 16-yard pass. Malcolm Mitchell caught an 11 yarder, and then Julian Edelman made one of the great catches in Super Bowl history.

Brady threw over the middle and the ball was tipped into the air by cornerback Robert Alford. With two other Falcons defenders converging, Edelman dove back for the ball, reaching his arms between Alford’s legs, bobbling the ball once and finally securing it an inch above the grass.

With 57 seconds left, White scored on a one-yard run, setting up a two-point conversion attempt with a tie on the line. Brady threw left to Amendola, who scored despite a Falcons offside whistle.

Earlier, the Falcons looked like they’d run away with the game.

Freeman scored a 5-yard touchdown around the left end to give the Falcons a 7-0 lead about three minutes into the second quarter. Ryan found little-used tight end Austin Hooper — who had 19 catches all year — for a 19-yard touchdown.

Alford seemingly put the game out of reach to thwart a bizarre 15-play Patriots drive; three times, they’d fallen short on third down passes, and three times, the Falcons gave them a first down with defensive holding penalties.

On third-and-6 from the Falcons 23, Alford jumped in front of a pass intended for Amendola and took off down the right sideline, outrunning Brady for an 82-yard interception return for a touchdown.

Ryan finished with 284 yards on 17-of-23 passing.