Tony Dinos, dead at 77, famed for chili at Bridgeport’s Ramova Grill

Tony Dinos fed generations of hungry people, politicians and White Sox fans and players at his Ramova Grill in Bridgeport, a greasy spoon fragrant with his famed chili’s secret spices, of which his family will divulge only one: cinnamon.

Mr. Dinos, 77, died Wednesday after battling lung cancer.

He was from Amorgos, a Greek island bright with the sun and blue sea. In his final hours, his wife and three children soothed him with its memory, telling him, “Go back to Amorgos. Go find your mother and father. Go lie on the beach, and eat figs all day long.”

For more than half a century, he dished up belly-filling grub at the grill at 3510 S. Halsted. Mr. Dinos made beef stew, pork tenderloin and chop suey, fried perch on Fridays and corned beef with cabbage around St. Patrick’s Day. He made juicy burgers and a “Good Morning Special” of eggs, meat, hash browns and toast.

If homeless people lingered at the diner’s door, he’d slip them sandwiches and coffee. He’d give neighbors and waitresses the extra tomatoes, eggplant, zucchini and green beans from the garden he planted in his backyard near 78th and Kenton. He greeted customers like family. And he bought a home in Athens for his three sisters.

Mr. Dinos’ customers included members of Chicago’s former first family, the Daleys.

And when the Ramova’s 2012 closing was imminent, former first lady Heather Bilandic “went in and bought several quarts of chili to freeze,” said his son Mark.

At the time, the Cook County Board sponsored a resolution recognizing the diner for serving “what many believe is simply the best chili in Chicago.”

“Tony was loved and appreciated by all the customers at the Ramova Grill,” Cook County Commissioner John P. Daley said in a Facebook post Thursday.