Tools, equipment stolen at South Loop construction sites

Tools and equipment were stolen from construction sites in the South Loop neighborhood over the weekend.

At least one burglar broke into the work sites by cutting a fence or gate locks, according to an alert from Chicago Police. The offenders stole power tools, construction equipment and supplies.

The burglaries occurred during the overnight hours between Friday and Monday in the 100 block of East Cermak and the 1400 block of South Michigan, police said.

Anyone with information should call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8384.