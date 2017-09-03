Top cop Johnson: Bill will use fear to deter gun crimes

SPRINGFIELD — Chicago Police Supt. Eddie Johnson on Thursday pushed for a bill to lengthen sentencing for repeat gun offenders that he said would create a “mental culture to not pick up a gun.”

Johnson began his testimony with a stark number: 767 murders in Chicago last year. He said 92 percent of the victims were male; 78 percent were African-American and 75 percent were between the ages of 15 and 34. Ninety one percent of those killed last year were killed with a gun.

“As an African American I’m disgusted. And as a cop, I’m angry,” Johnson told the Illinois Senate Criminal Law Committee. “I’ve seen too many lives torn apart and too many parents lose a child.”

Johnson said passage of the bill — which includes a bevy of reforms recommended by Gov. Bruce Rauner’s criminal justice commission — would create a deterrent for criminals.

“They make the decision to pull the trigger because they don’t fear our judicial system,” Johnson said. “If they fear the judicial system, then it is a deterrent.”

He said passage of the bill would show repeat gun offenders “we’re serious about holding them accountable.”

Johnson, however, noted he’s “uneasy” with some provisions of the bill, including reducing the sentencing for those charged with possession of 100 grams or more of cocaine, heroin or fentanyl.

“To be clear, the drug trade is what drives the gang violence in Chicago and lessening the consequence for high level narcotic dealing and possession makes me very uncomfortable,” Johnson said.

State Sen. Patricia Van Pelt, D-Chicago, grilled Johnson about combating the city’s drug epidemic, saying the accessibility of drugs in low-income neighborhoods is prompting the violence: “I can’t support the bill as is. We have to deal with the drug problem or we’re never going to solve this problem.”

Stephanie Kollmann, policy director for the Children and Family Justice Center at the Northwestern Law Bluhm Legal Clinic, testified that legislators must deal with two separate issues: how to reduce violence in Chicago and how to treat people who are carrying a gun in violation of the law. She noted Illinois already has tough gun laws and legislators should focus on ways to help those trapped in violent neighborhoods, facing grave danger.

“They are in imposed situations. They have to make decisions about how to protect their safety every day, We need to intervene in a way that changes people’s thinking, changing people’s behavior,” Kollmann said.

She said the way to target repeat gun offenders is “intervention at that first touch.”

Republicans voted no on the bill, saying they support increased sentencing for repeat gun offenders but wanted a “clean bill” — without the other reforms attached.

Nevertheless, the bill passed the committee and was sent to the Senate floor for a vote.

The bill is supported by Mayor Rahm Emanuel and Johnson and is being sponsored by state Sen. Kwame Raoul, D-Chicago, and Sen. Antonio Munoz, D-Chicago, in the Senate. It aims to direct judges to use longer sentences for those with prior gun-related convictions. While judges will use their own discretion, the bill may require them to explain their decisions.

The bill doesn’t change existing sentencing ranges but instructs the courts that repeat gun offenders should receive sentences in a new range. Offenders charged with unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon currently are sentenced to between three and 14 years. The bill recommends that repeat offenders receive seven to 14 years instead. Those charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon — as repeat offenders — would receive a sentence of six to seven years instead of three to seven years.

Other provisions in the bill include reforms to address disproportionate sentencing, providing incarcerated offenders with more programming and providing lower-risk offenders with opportunities after mandatory supervised release. It would allow the Illinois Prisoner Review Board to terminate a person’s mandatory supervised release after a risk assessment tool determined that person is considered low risk.

Johnson has voiced his frustration about the slow pace of the bill. Last month, the superintendent said families of murder victims are very concerned with repeat gun offenders going in and out of custody.

Emanuel has spent years urging the General Assembly to get tough on repeat gun offenders, only to come up empty, just like his predecessor, former Mayor Richard M. Daley did.

On Thursday, Emanuel talked as if the latest version of the bill were a done deal before catching a plane to the nation’s capital for a political fundraiser hosted by his longtime allies in Washington D.C.

“Springfield sees what is happening. Sees the revolving door that the gang-bangers [view] the criminal justice system system [as]—both at the courts as well as in the jail. [They see it] as a joke,” the mayor said at a Chicago news conference to kick off the final phase of a major reconstruction project at the CTA’s Wilson Red Line station.

“This law, I do believe is right. I think the political situation is right. It’s been worked through. And I want to compliment Sen. Kwame Raoul, Reps. [Mike] Zalewsi and Elgie Sims in the house [for] working through the issues. But for the first time, Chicago and Illinois [are] gonna go on record: If you are a repeat gun offender, you’re gonna do the time for your crime.”

The mayor noted that stiffer sentences for repeat gun offenders were part of the four-point plan he outlined last fall in response to a 60 percent spike in homicides and shootings.

The other pieces were his plans to dramatically expand summer jobs and mentoring programs for at-risk youth and hire 970 additional police officers — over and above attrition — over the next two years.

The ambitious, two-year hiring surge remains on track, with 371 officers expected to graduate from the police academy next week. Emanuel called it “one of the largest graduating classes in the history of the city.”

Tina Sfondeles reported from Springfield, Fran Spielman from Chicago