Track fire reported on Red Line

Southbound Red Line trains were halted Thursday morning after a fire was reported on the tracks.

95th-bound Red Line trains stopped about 4:30 a.m. at the Garfield station due to a “minor” fire at track level, according to the CTA.

As of about 5:10 a.m. service had resumed with residual delays, the CTA reported.

Shuttle buses were made available between the 47th and 95th Street stations for passengers affected by the interruption.