Trade talk is heating up but will the Bulls get into the action?

SACRAMENTO, Calif. – Jimmy Butler isn’t looking to add general manager to his job description anytime soon.

So on Monday, when discussing the idea of a wide-open Eastern Conference basically sitting there for the taking, the three-time All-Star wasn’t about to get involved in whether his front office should add to the roster in hopes of going after something bigger, or simply stand pat and trust that the current product would get better as is.

“Like I always say, that’s not my job, man,’’ Butler said. “That’s up to them.’’

When it was pointed out that the decisions general manager Gar Forman and VP of basketball operations John Paxson make will directly affect Butler and the rest of his teammates, he did acknowledge it, but also excused himself from that front office table.

“Yes, it does [affect me],’’ Butler said. “But that’s their job. My job is to get better every day, go out there and try to win games. I don’t tell them what to do. Like I said before, I don’t move guys. That’s not me. So whatever they decide to do as an organization, us an organization, we’re all living with that and we’re all riding with that. We all still have to go out there and try to win no matter the situation we’re put in or the people they put here.’’

The Bulls entered this week sitting in the No. 7 spot of the East playoff picture, and while some teams like the Boston Celtics and Washington Wizards have been heating up higher in the standings, one through eight – including the Cleveland Cavaliers – each roster has flaws.

The Bulls are no strangers to trade talk the last month, starting with veteran Rajon Rondo openly insisting that he would like to be elsewhere since losing his starting role at the end of December.

Add in rumors surrounding Taj Gibson and Nikola Mirotic, and the fact that even Butler might not be safe come the Feb. 23 trade deadline, and all of a sudden the next few weeks could get very interesting.

“I’m sure all 30 teams’ phones are busy, it’s that time of year where everybody’s doing due diligence and doing their job and making calls,’’ coach Fred Hoiberg said, when asked if he’s been updated by Gar/Pax on what the Bulls have been up to on the trade front. “When it gets this close to the deadline, things pick up with all 30 teams. We’ll see what happens around the league.

“It’s a time where a lot of things are floating around, and our job is to keep our team focused and get them ready to play games, and hopefully continue to keep our guys competing and give ourselves a chance to win.’’

The organization did visit the idea of moving Butler last June, leading up to Draft night, and the Sun-Times reported last month that the Bulls had taken calls on moving Butler in December, but definitely wasn’t making them.

No wonder Butler doesn’t even deem himself untouchable.

Butler was asked if management had informed him that he’s off the market, and responded, “Nope. I don’t care. I just want to hoop.’’

Asked if he was surprised that they haven’t told him of his current standing, he said, “Nope. Nothing surprises me nowadays. You know that. I’m not surprised by anything. Anything is possible. It’s a business at the end of the day. I love it here. They know that. The city knows that. [The media] may not know that so I’ll tell you I love it here.’’