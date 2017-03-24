Traffic patterns shift Saturday on inbound Kennedy near O’Hare

A new traffic pattern will be used on Saturday to accommodate construction projects on the inbound Kennedy Expressway near O’Hare International Airport.

Planned work includes street resurfacing, the construction of a new flyover ramp on Cumberland Avenue and the addition of a new lane on inbound Interstate 90 between Cumberland and Harlem avenues, according to the Illinois Department of Transportation. New retaining walls and lights will also be added as part of the construction.

The new traffic pattern includes narrow lanes, lane shifts and closed shoulders, IDOT said. Drivers should expect delays and allow extra time for travel in the area. Officials urged drivers to pay attention to flaggers and signage in the work zones, obey posted speed limits and be alert for any workers or equipment.

More information can be found at www.travelmidwest.com.