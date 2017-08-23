Traffic patterns shift Wednesday night on inbound Kennedy

Traffic patterns are scheduled to shift starting Wednesday night to accommodate improvements on the inbound Kennedy Expressway.

All lanes on eastbound I-90 will be shifted to the left between Cumberland and Harlem avenues, according to the Illinois Department of Transportation. Both shoulders will also be closed.

In addition, the Canfield Road entrance ramp to eastbound I-90 will be closed, IDOT said. A posted detour will direct drivers to access eastbound I-90 from the Harlem entrance ramp.

The road and ramp closures are expected to be completed by winter, IDOT said. Drivers should pay close attention to flaggers and signs in the work zones; obey the posted speed limits; and be alert for workers and equipment.

Delays are expected, and extra time should be allotted for trips through the area, IDOT said.