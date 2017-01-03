Traffic shifts on Farnsworth as bridge work over I-88 resumes

The traffic pattern on Farnsworth Avenue in west suburban Aurora will be shifted Wednesday as crews resume work on the bridge over the Reagan Memorial Tollway.

Starting Wednesday, Farnsworth traffic in both directions will shift onto the newly constructed portion of the bridge over I-88, according to a statement from the Illinois Tollway. The shift will allow for the removal and reconstruction of the other half of the bridge.

Two lanes will remain open in each direction throughout the construction, although off-peak lane closures may be scheduled as needed, tollway officials said. Traffic will remain in the new configuration through the summer.

Shoulder closures and off-peak lane closures will be needed on I-88 to accommodate ramp construction, according to the tollway. All ramps will remain open, although ramp access to and from the west will be modified with a detour.

The bridge will remain closed to pedestrian traffic throughout the construction, tollway officials said. The project is planned to be completed later this year.