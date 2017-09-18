Trains delayed after ‘medical emergency’ at Fullerton

A “medical emergency” temporarily halted trains on the Red, Purple and Brown lines early Monday on the North Side.

Trains were stopped shortly before 4:30 a.m. due to the medical emergency at the Fullerton station, 943 W. Fullerton Ave., according to the CTA.

Shuttle buses were made available for Red Line customers from Belmont to North Clybourn, and for Brown Line customers from Belmont to Clark/Lake, the CTA said. Customers were also urged to use the Nos. 22 Clark, 29 State, 36 Broadway, 77 Belmont, 147 Outer Drive Express or 151 Sheridan buses.

Trains were on the move again by 5:20 a.m., but operating with residual delays, the CTA said.