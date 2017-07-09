Transient man charged with sexually assaulting girl in Waukegan

A transient man is facing multiple charges for allegedly sexually assaulting a young girl more than a decade ago in north suburban Waukegan.

Cesar Cruz, 40, considered a transient between the United States and Mexico, was taken into custody Wednesday at a Waukegan-area hotel on a $1 million warrant for predatory criminal sexual assault of a child, according to Waukegan police.

In July, an adult victim came forward and reported being sexually abused by Cruz when she was under 13 years old, police said. The alleged abused happened between 2003 and 2004 in Waukegan.

Cruz was charged with two counts of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child, and two counts of criminal sexual abuse, police said. He is being held at the Lake County Jail on a $1 million bond. His next court appearance is set for October 2.