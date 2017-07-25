Trevor Noah brings ‘The Daily Show’ to Chicago in October

Trevor Noah, who once joked on “The Daily Show” that he wouldn’t go to Chicago because “I don’t want to die,” will take his chances during four remote tapings of his series this fall at the Athenaeum Theatre, 2936 N. Southport.

Comedy Central announced Tuesday that the Oct. 16-19 episodes will originate from Chicago, the first time the long-running daily news satire has taped in the city.

Tickets for “The Daily Show Undesked Chicago 2017: Let’s Do This Before It Gets Too Damn Cold” are free and available through www.thedailyshow.com/chicago. Noah will follow the tapings with already scheduled stand-up shows Oct. 20 and 21 at the Chicago Theatre.

The last time the South African-born comedian took “The Daily Show” on the road was last summer, when he spent a week each in Cleveland and Philadelphia during the party nominating conventions.

His Chicago quip occurred in in November 2015, when “Chi-raq” director Spike Lee told Noah on the air about the work of the Rev. Michael Pfleger of St. Sabina Catholic Church and Noah briefly considered and decided against a trip to see Pfleger in action. Lee quickly admonished Noah that Chicago violence is no joking matter.

Since then Noah has found time for further commentary on the city’s problems, including the suspicious July 2016 police killing of Paul O’Neal, and President Donald Trump’s approach to ending Chicago crime.

Noah also is scheduled to discuss his memoir “Born a Crime” at a sold-out Nov. 12 appearance at the Music Box Theatre as part of the Chicago Humanities Festival.