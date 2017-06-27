Truck driver killed in Hampshire crash

A truck driver was killed in a single-vehicle crash Tuesday morning in northwest suburban Hampshire.

Fernando Pena, 25, lost control of the truck and crashed into the median on I-90 near mile marker 43 in Hampshire about 10 a.m., according to the McHenry County coroner’s office.

Pena was ejected from the truck and found laying on the westbound shoulder, according to the coroner’s office.

The Stone Park resident was taken to Centegra Medical Center in Huntley, where he died at 11:17 a.m., according to the coroner’s office.

Illinois State Police are investigating.