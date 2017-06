Truck hauling corn syrup rolls over near New Lenox

A truck carrying corn syrup rolled over Sunday morning and spilled its load near southwest suburban New Lenox.

The commercial truck rolled over at 7:20 a.m. on the ramp from southbound I-355 to eastbound I-80, according to Illinois State Police.

The load of corn syrup leaked onto the road, closing the ramp, police said.

No life-threatening injuries were reported.