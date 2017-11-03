Truck plunges into retention pond in Will County

A pickup truck went through the guardrail at a T-intersection and into a retention pond late Friday in the far southwest suburbs.

About 10:30 p.m., the truck went into the water past Smith and Schoolhouse roads in unincorporated Manhattan Township, according to Manhattan Fire Protection District Chief Dan Forsythe.

The man at the wheel was able to get himself out of the truck and water by the time emergency crews arrived, Forsythe said.

A dive team was called in to make sure no one else was in the water, and to retrieve the vehicle. They searched for about two hours and found nothing.

The driver was taken in good condition to Silver Cross Hospital in New Lenox. Police could not immediately be reached for more details.