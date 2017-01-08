Truck tips over after 2 semis collide on I-80/94 in NW Indiana

A semi-truck tipped over after colliding with another semi early Tuesday on Interstate-80/94 in northwest Indiana.

About 2 a.m., a black 2012 Freightliner tractor-trailer was heading east in the far right lane of I-80/94 near Gary when the driver made an “unsafe lane movement” to the left, striking a white 2007 Volvi semi-truck, according to Indiana State Police.

The Volvo semi struck the left concrete barrier wall and then slid against the wall for about 50 yards, eventually coming to rest against the wall, police said. The other semi stopped along the right shoulder.

Both semi drivers were taken to Methodist Hospital-Northlake in Gary with non-life-threatening injuries, police said. Fatigue was believed to be a factor in the crash.

All eastbound lanes of the interstate were closed until about 4:30 a.m. for cleanup.