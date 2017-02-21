Report: Trump administration reveals details of deportation plans

The administration is releasing details of its plans for enforcing presidential orders on border security. | Immigration and Customs Enforcement photo

Officials at the Department of Homeland Security on Tuesday outlined their plan to aggressively enforce immigration laws, CNN is reporting.

According to memos posted online, the administration’s plans could mean a big increase in the number of undocumented people detained and deported, according to CNN.

Those memos offer details of how the government will carry out two executive orders President Donald Trump signed last month on border security and interior enforcement.

Check back for more details on this developing story.

Implementing the Presidents Border Security Immigration Enforcement Improvement by jroneill on Scribd

Enforcement of the Immigration Laws to Serve the National Interest by jroneill on Scribd