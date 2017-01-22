Trump aide says president’s tax returns won’t be made public

White House senior adviser Kellyanne Conway says President Donald Trump will not release his tax returns, appearing to shut the door on a decades-long tradition of transparency. | AP file photo

WASHINGTON — White House senior adviser Kellyanne Conway says President Donald Trump will not release his tax returns, appearing to shut the door on a decades-long tradition of transparency.

Every president since 1976 has released their returns. During the campaign, Trump refused to make his filings public, saying they were under audit by the Internal Revenue Service and saying he’d release them after that review is complete.

Conway was asked Sunday about a petition on the White House website signed by more than 200,000 people calling for Trump to release his returns.

Conway told ABC’s “This Week”: “The White House response is that he’s not going to release his tax returns.”

She added: “We litigated this all through the election. People didn’t care.”

Polls show a majority of Americans want him to release the returns.