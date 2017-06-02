Trump bathrobe an alternative fact?

White House press secretary Sean Spicer speaks during the daily press briefing at the White House in Washington, Friday, Feb. 3, 2017. (AP File Photo/Evan Vucci)

So far no one has asked whether President Donald Trump wears boxers or briefs, but we now have official word that the president is no fan of bathrobes.

“I don’t think the president owns a bathrobe,” press secretary Sean Spicer told reporters on Monday. “He definitely doesn’t wear one.”

The White House spokesman was talking to reporters about a New York Times article that painted a portrait of a solitary Trump having difficulty navigating his way around the White House — and his young presidency.

“With his wife, Melania, and young son, Barron, staying in New York, he is almost always by himself, sometimes in the protective presence of his imposing longtime aide and former security chief, Keith Schiller,” the Times reported. “When Mr. Trump is not watching television in his bathrobe or on his phone reaching out to old campaign hands and advisers, he will sometimes set off to explore the unfamiliar surroundings of his new home.”

The article described staff members as being unable to find light switches or the right door to exit or enter a room in the West Wing.

Spicer lashed out at the story, headlined “Trump and Staff Rethink Tactics After Stumbles” as “the epitome of fake news.”

“That story was so riddled with inaccuracies and lies that they owe the president an apology,” Spicer told reporters Monday, according to a pool report.

“Literally blatant factual errors, and it’s unacceptable to see that kind of reporting or so-called reporting.”

“Start at the top. I don’t think the president owns a bathrobe. He definitely doesn’t wear one.”

“From top to bottom it made up stories that don’t exist. And I think that’s unfortunate for people that look to news institutions like that for their news.”

“It is just not, not an accurate portrayal of what’s really happening.”

