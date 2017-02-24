Trump blasts FBI Friday on Twitter: Can’t stop ‘leakers’

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump attacked the FBI on Friday, accusing the agency in Twitter posts of being unable to stop “leakers,” in the wake of reports about contacts between his administration and the agency.

On Friday, Trump will make a triumphant visit to CPAC – the conservative summit run by the Conservative Political Action Conference. He has shot off a few Twitter posts before his speech:

“Going to CPAC!,” 7:49 a.m. Eastern Time

“Find the leakers within the FBI itself. Classified information is being given to media that could have a devastating effect on U.S. FIND NOW.” 6:36 a.m. Eastern Time

“The FBI is totally unable to stop the national security “leakers” that have permeated our government for a long time. They can’t even. . . . ” 6:31 a.m. Eastern Time

Backstory: This is the latest chapter in Trump’s contentious relationships with the U.S. intelligence community. There are rules and protocols governing contacts between the White House and these agencies when it comes to internal probes.

As David Axelrod, the former Obama adviser, now CNN commentator said in a reply post on Twitter, “If @BarackObama COS had called the FBI to knock down a story on an ongoing probe of the president’s allies, Congress would have raised hell.”

This latest episode was sparked a CNN scoop, “FBI refused White House request to knock down recent Trump-Russia stories by Jim Sciutto, Evan Perez, Shimon Prokupecz, Manu Raju and Pamela Brown.

On Friday morning, Associated Press reporter Julie Pace filed a story headlined, “White House chief of staff Reince Priebus asked a top FBI official to dispute media reports that President Donald Trump’s campaign advisers were frequently in touch with Russian intelligence agents during the election, a White House official said late Thursday.

“The official said Priebus’ request came after the FBI told the White House it believed a New York Times report last week describing those contacts was not accurate. As of Thursday, the FBI had not stated that position publicly and there was no indication it planned to.”

TRUMP BLASTING LEAKS

Trump has been posting Twitter posts and commenting on leaks for weeks.

Leaks about now former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn’s contacts with Russia led to his ouster. On Feb. 16, Trump called for the Justice Department to look into leaks.

From the Washington Post’s Josh Rogin: “State Department writes anti-leak memo, which promptly leaks.”

“The State Department legislative office prepared a four-page memo for Secretary of State Rex Tillerson warning of the dangers of leaking by State Department employees. It promptly leaked, to me. That’s only the latest sign that the relationship between the Trump administration political appointees and the State Department professional workforce is still very much a work in progress.”

Will have more Trump Friday morning news in a few minutes . . . come on back . . .