Trump faces AG Sessions storm over Russia contacts on Thursday

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump claimed credit for the stock market record gains since he took office on Jan. 20 in a Thursday Twitter post, but the storyline of the day is about contacts Attorney General Jeff Sessions had with the Russian Ambassador to the U.S.

The top Democrats in Congress, Nancy Pelosi in the House and Chuck Schumer in the Senate both called for Sessions to resign.

Trump has not sent out an attack Twitter post since Feb. 26, when he posted, “Russia talk is FAKE NEWS put out by the Dems, and played up by the media, in order to mask the big election defeat and the illegal leaks!”

Now Russia is back in the news big time.

Trump enjoyed almost a day free of controversy in the wake of good reviews of his Tuesday night speech to Congress.

But late on Thursday, four Russia-related stories broke, bringing the narrative back to Russia’s meddling in the U.S. 2016 election, the most significant from the Washington Post by Adam Entous, Ellen Nakashima and Greg Miller.

Top of their story: “Then-Sen. Jeff Sessions (R-Ala.) spoke twice last year with Russia’s ambassador to the United States, Justice Department officials said, encounters he did not disclose when asked about possible contacts between members of President Trump’s campaign and representatives of Moscow during Sessions’s confirmation hearing to become attorney general.

“One of the meetings was a private conversation between Sessions and Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak that took place in September in the senator’s office, at the height of what U.S. intelligence officials say was a Russian cyber campaign to upend the U.S. presidential race.”



The nub of Sessions legal and political problem: What Sessions told Senate Judiciary Committee under oath at his confirmation hearing:. “I did not have communications with the Russians.”

FALLOUT SO FAR

House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi D-Calif. was among those first out the box last night calling for Sessions to resign.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer D-N.Y. also called on Sessions to resign.

More are expected. This latest disclosure will add pressure on Sessions to step aside and appoint a special prosecutor to lead the various Russia related probes of hacking and what, if any relations the Russians had with the Trump campaign.

TRUMP THURSDAY TWITTER

“Since November 8th, Election Day, the Stock Market has posted $3.2 trillion in GAINS and consumer confidence is at a 15 year high. Jobs!” 5 a.m. Eastern Time

Backstory: The markets are doing well under President Trump.

FACT CHECK: Bloomberg News on Feb. 28: “Consumer confidence unexpectedly increased in February to the highest level since July 2001 as Americans grew more upbeat about present and future conditions, according to a report Tuesday from the New York-based Conference Board.”

VICE PRESIDENT PENCE TO HEADLINE GRIDIRON CLUB AND FOUNDATION DINNER

Vice President Mike Pence will headline the Gridiron Club and Foundation 132nd anniversary dinner on Saturday night. Pelosi will speak for the Democrats and Sen. Joni Ernst R-Iowa, will deliver an address on behalf of Republicans.

The Gridiron Club has invited every president since Grover Cleveland to speak.

Then Vice President Joe Biden filled in for President Barack Obama in 2009, the first year of the Obama presidency.

Trump is skipping the Gridiron as well as the White House Correspondents’ Association dinner.

Source for the above item: Gridiron Club President Lynn Sweet, the Chicago Sun-Times Washington Bureau Chief.