Trump calls Chicago violence ‘totally out of control’

President Donald Trump holds an African American History Month listening session attended by nominee to lead the Department of Housing and Urban Development Ben Carson (right), Director of Communications for the Office of Public Liaison Omarosa Manigault (left) and Vice President Mike Pence. | Getty Images

WASHINGTON – At a meeting Wednesday with members of the African American community, President Donald Trump again talked about Chicago violence saying if city officials don’t take steps,”we’re going to solve the problem for them.”

“Because we’re going to have to do something… What’s happening in Chicago should not be happening in this country,” Trump said.

Trump said violence in the city was ‘totally out of control.”

Trump’s remark came in reply to a comment by Darrell Scott, an Ohio pastor who campaigned for Trump. He brought up the subject of crime in Chicago, a matter that Trump has been shining a spotlight on.

Scott said he was talking to members of “top gangs” in Chicago – he did not identify who – who wanted a “sit down” to discuss how to “get that body count down” in return for “social programs.”

“It’s a great idea,” Trump said about a possible meeting involving gang leaders and social programs.

Scott was one of the attendees of a meeting Trump hosted on Wednesday described by the White House as an “African American History Month listening session.”

On Jan. 25, Trump said via Twitter if Chicago doesn’t fix “carnage,” then “I will send in the Feds.”

“If Chicago doesn’t fix the horrible “carnage” going on, 228 shootings in 2017 with 42 killings (up 24% from 2016), I will send in the Feds!,” Trump said.

The next day, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer said the next step is for a dialogue to start with Mayor Rahm Emanuel.

“I think next is we will get, hopefully get a dialogue started with Mayor Emanuel, try to figure out what a path forward can be so that we get, we come up with a plan that can keep the people of Chicago safe and help stop, help ease, the problem there,” Spicer said

Sources told the Sun-Times since then, Emanuel has reached out to the Trump White House.

Last month, Trump, while still president-elect addressed via Twitter Chicago’s crime surge, saying Emanuel should ask for “federal help,” ignoring that Emanuel already did when they met in New York last month.

During the presidential campaign, Trump said he was told by a top police source it would only take a “week” to cut crime in Chicago if police were tougher. Chicago Police denied anyone in authority discusing Chicago’s crime problem with Trump.