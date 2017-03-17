Trump doubles down on wiretapping claim

US President Donald Trump and Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel finish a press conference in the East Room of the White House on Friday in Washington, DC. | AFP photo/Saul Loeb

President Donald Trump on Friday repeated his unproven wiretapping claim, noting in a joint appearance with German Chancellor Angela Merkel that reports from 2013 indicated the U.S. listened in on her calls.

Trump said that when it comes to wiretapping, “At least we have something in common, perhaps.”

He also said the administration shouldn’t be blamed for quoting a Fox News analyst who accused British intelligence of helping former President Barack Obama spy on him.

There is no evidence such spying took place and GCHQ, the British electronic intelligence agency, has called the allegation “utterly ridiculous.”

Trump said that “we said nothing. All we did was quote a certain very talented legal mind who was the one responsible for saying that on television.”

“You shouldn’t be talking to me, you should be talking to Fox,” Trump said.