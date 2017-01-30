Trump fires acting Attorney General who defied him on immigration

President Donald Trump delivers remarks at the beginning of a meeting with small business people at the White House on Monday. During the meeting, Trump said he will announce his 'unbelievably highly respected' pick to replace the late Supreme Court Antonin Scalia on Tuesday. | Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump on Monday night fired Acting Attorney General Sally Yates after she said the Justice Department will not defend Trump’s executive order banning from the U.S. refugees ban from seven Muslim-majority nations.

The White House statement announcing Yates firing accused her of being “weak on borders and very weak on illegal immigration.”

Trump signed an executive order on Friday barring people from Syria, Iran, Iraq, Yemen, Sudan, Somalia and Libya, nations with Muslim majorities, from entering the U.S. for 90 days.

Yates, a holdover appointee of former President Barack Obama, said in a statement earlier on Monday, that the executive order Trump signed on Friday, “At present, I am not convinced that the defense of the executive order is consistent with these responsibilities nor am I convinced that the executive order is lawful.

“Consequently, for as long as I am the acting attorney general, the Department of Justice will not present arguments in defense of the executive order, unless and until I become convinced that it is appropriate to do so,” she said.

The Senate has not yet confirmed Trump’s Attorney General nominee, Sen. Jeff Sessions, R-Ala.

Below, the White House Statement on the Appointment of Dana Boente as Acting Attorney General

The acting Attorney General, Sally Yates, has betrayed the Department of Justice by refusing to enforce a legal order designed to protect the citizens of the United States. This order was approved as to form and legality by the Department of Justice Office of Legal Counsel.

Ms. Yates is an Obama Administration appointee who is weak on borders and very weak on illegal immigration.

It is time to get serious about protecting our country. Calling for tougher vetting for individuals travelling from seven dangerous places is not extreme. It is reasonable and necessary to protect our country.

Tonight, President Trump relieved Ms. Yates of her duties and subsequently named Dana Boente, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia, to serve as Acting Attorney General until Senator Jeff Sessions is finally confirmed by the Senate, where he is being wrongly held up by Democrat senators for strictly political reasons.

“I am honored to serve President Trump in this role until Senator Sessions is confirmed. I will defend and enforce the laws of our country to ensure that our people and our nation are protected,” said Dana Boente, Acting Attorney General.

