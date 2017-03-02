Trump Friday a.m. Twitter storm aims at Louvre attack, Iran

President Donald Trump said Thursday his administration has put Iran "on notice" about testing ballistic missiles and supporting Houthi rebels in Yemen. | AP Photo

WASHINGTON – In a series of early Friday Twitter posts, President Donald Trump hit Iran and “paid protestors,” tried to patch a potential rift with Australia, hyped a meeting with business leaders, made nice with Arnold Schwarzenegger after he urged folks to pray for him and commented on the attack near the Louvre.

Each Tweet opens a storyline of the day as Trump winds up his second full week of his presidency. Later on Friday, Trump heads to Florida to spend the weekend at his Mar-a-Lago resort.

On Sunday, FOX’s Bill O’Reilly interviews Trump before the Super Bowl 2017 game between the New England Patriots and the Atlanta Falcons.

The Friday Tweets and what is behind them, the latest first:

*”A new radical Islamic terrorist has just attacked in Louvre Museum in Paris. Tourists were locked down. France on edge again. GET SMART U.S.”

Backstory: The post comes in the wake of a Thursday machete attacker near ‪‪- not in – the Musée du Louvre‬ in Paris‬‬, the French Prime Minister said had “the characteristics of terrorism.”

*”Professional anarchists, thugs and paid protesters are proving the point of the millions of people who voted to MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”

Backstory: Trump’s broadside comes as demonstrations against him continue.

*”Meeting with biggest business leaders this morning. Good jobs are coming back to U.S., health care and tax bills are being crafted NOW!”

Backstory: But the news in the morning is how Uber chief Travis Kalanick quit Trump’s economic advisory council on Thursday.

*”Thank you to Prime Minister of Australia for telling the truth about our very civil conversation that FAKE NEWS media lied about. Very nice!”

Backstory: Trump is pushing back against news reports of a critical conversation Trump had with the Australian prime minister Malcolm Turnbull, over a deal to accept refugees made under former President Barack Obama. Australia and the U.S. have been close allies.

*”Iran is playing with fire – they don’t appreciate how “kind” President Obama was to them. Not me!”

Backstory: Trump is threatening more sanctions against Iran in the wake of the nation’s ballistic missile test launch. Trump already imposed a travel ban on Iran and has been a critic of the nuclear deal between Iran, the U.S. and other nations. On Thursday said in another Twitter post, “Iran has been formally PUT ON NOTICE” and should have been “thankful” for the “terrible deal.”

*”Yes, Arnold Schwarzenegger did a really bad job as Governor of California and even worse on the Apprentice…but at least he tried hard!”

Backstory: At the National Prayer Breakfast on Thursday, Trump urged people to pray for Schwarzenegger, who replaced Trump as the host of “The Apprentice” and highlighted what he said were poor ratings. After that, Schwarzenegger posted a short video suggesting they switch jobs.