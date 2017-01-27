Trump guidance and press schedule Jan. 27, 2017. British PM May

Below, from the White House…

THE WHITE HOUSE

FRIDAY, JANUARY 27, 2017

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

January 26, 2017

DAILY GUIDANCE AND PRESS SCHEDULE FOR

FRIDAY, JANUARY 27, 2017

In the morning, the President will participate in a meeting on trade and commerce. The President will then tape his weekly address and participate in his official portrait sitting. Mid-morning, the President will meet with chief of staff, Reince Priebus. In the afternoon, the President will partake in a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Theresa May. The President and the Prime Minister will then hold a joint press conference. The President will then host a working luncheon with Prime Minister May. Mid-Afternoon, the President will begin his briefing with the joint chiefs of staff. In the late afternoon, the President will participate in the ceremonial swearing-in of the Secretary of Defense, General James Mattis. The President will then sign Executive Orders before returning to the White House.

In-Town Travel Pool

Wires: AP, Reuters, Bloomberg

Wire Photos: AP, Reuters, AFP

TV Corr & Crew: FOX

Print: New York Post

Radio: WW1

EST

8:00AM In-Town Pool Call Time

8:30AM THE PRESIDENT participates in meeting on trade and commerce

Oval Office

Closed Press

9:30AM THE PRESIDENT tapes Weekly Address

Blue Room

Closed Press

10:05AM THE PRESIDENT participates in his Official Portrait Sitting

Oval Office

Closed Press

10:30AM THE PRESIDENT meets with Chief of Staff, Reince Priebus

Oval Office

Closed Press

12:10PM THE PRESIDENT holds bilateral meeting with Theresa May, Prime Minister of the United Kingdom

Oval Office

In-town travel pool spray

1:00PM THE PRESIDENT holds joint press conference with Theresa May, Prime Minister of the United Kingdom

East Room

Open Press

1:40PM THE PRESIDENT participates in a working luncheon with Theresa May, Prime Minister of the United Kingdom

State Dining Room

Closed Press

2:45PM In-town pool call time

3:05PM THE PRESIDENT departs the White House en route to the Department of Defense

South Lawn

In-town travel pool

3:30PM THE PRESIDENT participates in briefing with the joint chiefs of staff

Tank

Closed Press

4:00PM THE PRESIDENT partakes in Ceremonial Swearing-in of the Secretary of Defense, General James Mattis

Hall of Heroes

In-town travel pool

4:30PM THE PRESIDENT signs Executive Orders

Hall of Heroes

In-town travel pool spray

4:35PM THE PRESIDENT departs the Department of Defense en route to the White House

In-town travel pool

4:50PM THE PRESIDENT arrives at the White House

South Lawn

In-town travel pool

###



