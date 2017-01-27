Below, from the White House…
THE WHITE HOUSE
Office of the Press Secretary
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
January 26, 2017
DAILY GUIDANCE AND PRESS SCHEDULE FOR
FRIDAY, JANUARY 27, 2017
In the morning, the President will participate in a meeting on trade and commerce. The President will then tape his weekly address and participate in his official portrait sitting. Mid-morning, the President will meet with chief of staff, Reince Priebus. In the afternoon, the President will partake in a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Theresa May. The President and the Prime Minister will then hold a joint press conference. The President will then host a working luncheon with Prime Minister May. Mid-Afternoon, the President will begin his briefing with the joint chiefs of staff. In the late afternoon, the President will participate in the ceremonial swearing-in of the Secretary of Defense, General James Mattis. The President will then sign Executive Orders before returning to the White House.
In-Town Travel Pool
Wires: AP, Reuters, Bloomberg
Wire Photos: AP, Reuters, AFP
TV Corr & Crew: FOX
Print: New York Post
Radio: WW1
EST
8:00AM In-Town Pool Call Time
8:30AM THE PRESIDENT participates in meeting on trade and commerce
Oval Office
Closed Press
9:30AM THE PRESIDENT tapes Weekly Address
Blue Room
Closed Press
10:05AM THE PRESIDENT participates in his Official Portrait Sitting
Oval Office
Closed Press
10:30AM THE PRESIDENT meets with Chief of Staff, Reince Priebus
Oval Office
Closed Press
12:10PM THE PRESIDENT holds bilateral meeting with Theresa May, Prime Minister of the United Kingdom
Oval Office
In-town travel pool spray
1:00PM THE PRESIDENT holds joint press conference with Theresa May, Prime Minister of the United Kingdom
East Room
Open Press
1:40PM THE PRESIDENT participates in a working luncheon with Theresa May, Prime Minister of the United Kingdom
State Dining Room
Closed Press
2:45PM In-town pool call time
3:05PM THE PRESIDENT departs the White House en route to the Department of Defense
South Lawn
In-town travel pool
3:30PM THE PRESIDENT participates in briefing with the joint chiefs of staff
Tank
Closed Press
4:00PM THE PRESIDENT partakes in Ceremonial Swearing-in of the Secretary of Defense, General James Mattis
Hall of Heroes
In-town travel pool
4:30PM THE PRESIDENT signs Executive Orders
Hall of Heroes
In-town travel pool spray
4:35PM THE PRESIDENT departs the Department of Defense en route to the White House
In-town travel pool
4:50PM THE PRESIDENT arrives at the White House
South Lawn
In-town travel pool
###
———————————
THE WHITE HOUSE
Office of the Press Secretary
______________________________________________________________________________
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
January 26, 2017
DAILY GUIDANCE AND PRESS SCHEDULE FOR
FRIDAY, JANUARY 27, 2017
In the morning, the President will meet with advisors regarding trade and commerce. The President will then tape his weekly address, followed by an official portrait sitting. Mid-morning, the President will meet with chief of staff, Reince Priebus. In the afternoon, the President will partake in a bilateral meeting with United Kingdom Prime Minister, Teresa May. A joint press conference between the two parties follows. The President will then host a working luncheon with PM May. Mid-Afternoon, the President will begin his briefing with the joint chiefs of staff. Late afternoon, the President will participate in the swearing-in of General Mattis, Secretary of Defense. The President will then sign Executive Orders.
In-Town Travel Pool
Wires: AP, Reuters, Bloomberg
Wire Photos: AP, Reuters, AFP
TV Corr & Crew: FOX
Print: New York Post
Radio: WW1
EST
8:00AM In-Town Pool Call Time
8:30AM THE PRESIDENT meets with advisors on trade and commerce
Oval Office
Closed Press
9:30AM THE PRESIDENT tapes weekly address
Blue Room
Closed Press
10:05AM THE PRESIDENT has his Official Portrait Sitting
Oval Office
Closed Press
10:30AM THE PRESIDENT meets with Chief of Staff, Reince Priebus
Oval Office
Closed Press
12:10PM THE PRESIDENT holds bilateral meeting with Teresa May, Prime Minister of United Kingdom
Oval Office
In-town travel pool spray
1:00PM THE PRESIDENT holds joint press conference
East Room
Open Press
1:40PM THE PRESIDENT participates in a working luncheon with Teresa May, Prime Minister of United Kingdom
State Dining Room
Closed Press
2:45PM In-town pool call time
3:05PM THE PRESIDENT departs White House en route to Department of Defense
South Lawn
In-town travel pool
3:30PM THE PRESIDENT participates in briefing with the joint chiefs of staff
Tank
Closed Press
4:00PM THE PRESIDENT partakes in Ceremony Swearing – In of the secretary of defense
Hall of Heroes
In-town travel pool
4:30PM THE PRESIDENT signs Executive Orders
Hall of Heroes
In-town travel pool spray
4:35PM THE PRESIDENT departs Department of Defense en route to The White House
In-town travel pool
4:50PM THE PRESIDENT arrives at the White House
South Lawn
In-town travel pool
—–