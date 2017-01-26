Below, from the White House….
THE WHITE HOUSE
Office of the Press Secretary
______________________________________________________________________________
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
January 25, 2017
DAILY GUIDANCE AND PRESS SCHEDULE FOR
THURSDAY, JANUARY 26, 2017
In the morning, the President will receive his daily briefing. Mid-morning, the President will depart the White House to Andrews Air Force Base where he will fly on Air Force One to Philadelphia. In the afternoon, the President will begin the House and Senate Leadership Retreat. Mid-afternoon, the President will depart Philadelphia to head back to Washington, DC and the White House. Late afternoon, the President will meet with Senator Hatch and Congressman Brady. The meeting will be followed by an Executive Order Signing.
In-Town Travel Pool
Wires: AP, Reuters, Bloomberg
Wire Photos: AP, Reuters, AFP
TV Corr & Crew: CNN
Print: New York Daily News
Radio: VOA
EST
8:45AM Travel Pool Call Time
Andrews Air Force Base
Virginia Gate
9:00AM THE PRESIDENT receives his daily briefing
Oval Office
Closed Press
10:20AM THE PRESIDENT departs White House for Andrews Air Force Base
South Lawn
Open Press
12:00PM THE PRESIDENT attends Congress of Tomorrow Republican Member Retreat
In town travel pool
2:10PM THE PRESIDENT departs Philadelphia en route to White House
In town travel pool
3:00PM THE PRESIDENT arrives at the White House
Open Press
4:00PM THE PRESIDENT meets with Senator Hatch and Congressman Brady
Oval office
In town travel pool spray
4:30PM THE PRESIDENT signs Executive Order
Oval office
In town travel pool spray