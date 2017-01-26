Trump guidance, daily schedule Jan. 26, 2017. To Philadelphia

U.S. President Donald Trump displays one of the two executive orders he signed during a visit to the Department of Homeland Security on Jan. 25, 2017, in Washington, D.C. He signed two executive orders related to domestic security and to begin the process of building a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border. | Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Below, from the White House….

In the morning, the President will receive his daily briefing. Mid-morning, the President will depart the White House to Andrews Air Force Base where he will fly on Air Force One to Philadelphia. In the afternoon, the President will begin the House and Senate Leadership Retreat. Mid-afternoon, the President will depart Philadelphia to head back to Washington, DC and the White House. Late afternoon, the President will meet with Senator Hatch and Congressman Brady. The meeting will be followed by an Executive Order Signing.

9:00AM THE PRESIDENT receives his daily briefing

Oval Office

Closed Press

10:20AM THE PRESIDENT departs White House for Andrews Air Force Base

South Lawn

Open Press

12:00PM THE PRESIDENT attends Congress of Tomorrow Republican Member Retreat

In town travel pool

2:10PM THE PRESIDENT departs Philadelphia en route to White House

In town travel pool

3:00PM THE PRESIDENT arrives at the White House

Open Press

4:00PM THE PRESIDENT meets with Senator Hatch and Congressman Brady

Oval office

In town travel pool spray

4:30PM THE PRESIDENT signs Executive Order

Oval office

In town travel pool spray