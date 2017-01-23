Below, from the White House…
THE WHITE HOUSE
Office of the Press Secretary
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
January 22, 2017
DAILY GUIDANCE AND PRESS SCHEDULE FOR
MONDAY, JANUARY 23, 2017
In the morning, the President will host a breakfast and listening session with key business leaders. The President will then sign Executive Orders in the Oval Office. Later in the morning, the President will participate in the Presidential Daily Briefing in the Oval Office. The President will then have lunch with the Vice President. In the afternoon, the President will hold a listening session with Union Leaders and American Workers. Later in the afternoon, the President will host a Bicameral Leadership Reception. In the evening, the President will meet with House Speaker Paul Ryan.
In-Town Travel Pool
Wires: AP, Reuters, Bloomberg
Wire Photos: AP, Reuters, AFP
TV Corr & Crew: NBC
Print: Media News
Radio: SRN
EST
8:30AM In-House Travel Pool Call Time
9:00AM THE PRESIDENT hosts breakfast and listening session with key business leaders
Roosevelt Room
In-House Pool Photo Spray
10:30AM THE PRESIDENT signs Executive Orders
Oval Office
In-House Pool Photo Spray
11:00AM THE PRESIDENT participates in the President’s Daily Briefing
Oval Office
Closed Press
12:00PM THE PRESIDENT has lunch with the Vice President
Presidential Dining Room
Closed Press
3:00PM THE PRESIDENT holds a listening session with Union Leaders and American Workers
Roosevelt Room
In-House Pool Photo Spray
5:00PM THE PRESIDENT hosts Bicameral Leadership Reception
Yellow Oval Room
In-Town Travel Pool Photo Spray
6:00PM THE PRESIDENT meets with House Speaker Paul Ryan
Closed Press
Briefing Schedule
1:30PM Press Briefing with Press Secretary Sean Spicer
White House Briefing Room
On Camera
###