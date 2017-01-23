Trump guidance, press schedule Jan. 23, 2017. Meetings, briefing

President Donald Trump speaks at the Central Intelligence Agency in Langley, Va., Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

Below, from the White House…

THE WHITE HOUSE

Office of the Press Secretary

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

January 22, 2017

DAILY GUIDANCE AND PRESS SCHEDULE FOR

MONDAY, JANUARY 23, 2017

In the morning, the President will host a breakfast and listening session with key business leaders. The President will then sign Executive Orders in the Oval Office. Later in the morning, the President will participate in the Presidential Daily Briefing in the Oval Office. The President will then have lunch with the Vice President. In the afternoon, the President will hold a listening session with Union Leaders and American Workers. Later in the afternoon, the President will host a Bicameral Leadership Reception. In the evening, the President will meet with House Speaker Paul Ryan.

In-Town Travel Pool

Wires: AP, Reuters, Bloomberg

Wire Photos: AP, Reuters, AFP

TV Corr & Crew: NBC

Print: Media News

Radio: SRN

EST

8:30AM In-House Travel Pool Call Time

9:00AM THE PRESIDENT hosts breakfast and listening session with key business leaders

Roosevelt Room

In-House Pool Photo Spray

10:30AM THE PRESIDENT signs Executive Orders

Oval Office

In-House Pool Photo Spray

11:00AM THE PRESIDENT participates in the President’s Daily Briefing

Oval Office

Closed Press

12:00PM THE PRESIDENT has lunch with the Vice President

Presidential Dining Room

Closed Press

3:00PM THE PRESIDENT holds a listening session with Union Leaders and American Workers

Roosevelt Room

In-House Pool Photo Spray

5:00PM THE PRESIDENT hosts Bicameral Leadership Reception

Yellow Oval Room

In-Town Travel Pool Photo Spray

6:00PM THE PRESIDENT meets with House Speaker Paul Ryan

Closed Press

Briefing Schedule

1:30PM Press Briefing with Press Secretary Sean Spicer

White House Briefing Room

On Camera

