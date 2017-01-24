Below, from the White House….
THE WHITE HOUSE
Office of the Press Secretary
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
January 23, 2017
DAILY GUIDANCE AND PRESS SCHEDULE FOR
TUESDAY, JANUARY 24, 2017
In the morning, the President will host a breakfast and listening session with key automobile industry leaders. The President will then meet with Chief of Staff, Reince Priebus. Later in the morning, the President will sign an Executive Order in the Oval Office. In the afternoon, the President will have a phone call with the Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi and meet with CIA Director Mike Pompeo. Later in the afternoon, the President will meet with Key Senate Leadership. In the late afternoon, the President will meet with Senator McConnell.
In-Town Travel Pool
Wires: AP, Reuters, Bloomberg
Wire Photos: AP, Reuters, AFP
TV Corr & Crew: ABC
Print: National Journal
Radio: Sirius XM
EST
8:30AM In-House Travel Pool Call Time
9:00AM THE PRESIDENT hosts breakfast and listening session with key automobile industry leaders
Roosevelt Room
In-House Pool Photo Spray
10:00AM THE PRESIDENT meets with Chief of Staff, Reince Priebus
Oval Office
Closed Press
11:00AM THE PRESIDENT signs Executive Order
Oval Office
In-House Pool Photo Spray
1:00PM THE PRESIDENT speaks with Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi
Oval Office
Closed Press
1:30PM THE PRESIDENT meets with CIA Director Mike Pompeo
Oval Office
Closed Press
3:00PM THE PRESIDENT meets with Key Senate Leadership
Roosevelt Room
Closed Press
3:45PM THE PRESIDENT meets with Senator McConnell
Closed Press
Oval Office
Briefing Schedule
1:30PM Press Briefing with Press Secretary Sean Spicer
White House Briefing Room
On Camera
###