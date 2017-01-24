Trump guidance, press schedule Jan. 24, 2017. Auto execs, CIA

From left, White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus, National Trade Council adviser Peter Navarro, Senior Adviser Jared Kushner, policy adviser Stephen Miller, and chief strategist Steve Bannon watch as President Donald Trump signs an executive order in the Oval Office of the White House on Monday in Washington. | AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Below, from the White House….

THE WHITE HOUSE

Office of the Press Secretary

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

January 23, 2017

DAILY GUIDANCE AND PRESS SCHEDULE FOR

TUESDAY, JANUARY 24, 2017

In the morning, the President will host a breakfast and listening session with key automobile industry leaders. The President will then meet with Chief of Staff, Reince Priebus. Later in the morning, the President will sign an Executive Order in the Oval Office. In the afternoon, the President will have a phone call with the Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi and meet with CIA Director Mike Pompeo. Later in the afternoon, the President will meet with Key Senate Leadership. In the late afternoon, the President will meet with Senator McConnell.

In-Town Travel Pool

Wires: AP, Reuters, Bloomberg

Wire Photos: AP, Reuters, AFP

TV Corr & Crew: ABC

Print: National Journal

Radio: Sirius XM

EST

8:30AM In-House Travel Pool Call Time

9:00AM THE PRESIDENT hosts breakfast and listening session with key automobile industry leaders

Roosevelt Room

In-House Pool Photo Spray

10:00AM THE PRESIDENT meets with Chief of Staff, Reince Priebus

Oval Office

Closed Press

11:00AM THE PRESIDENT signs Executive Order

Oval Office

In-House Pool Photo Spray

1:00PM THE PRESIDENT speaks with Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi

Oval Office

Closed Press

1:30PM THE PRESIDENT meets with CIA Director Mike Pompeo

Oval Office

Closed Press

3:00PM THE PRESIDENT meets with Key Senate Leadership

Roosevelt Room

Closed Press

3:45PM THE PRESIDENT meets with Senator McConnell

Closed Press

Oval Office

Briefing Schedule

1:30PM Press Briefing with Press Secretary Sean Spicer

White House Briefing Room

On Camera

###