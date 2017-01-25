Below, from the White House…
THE WHITE HOUSE
Office of the Press Secretary
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
January 24, 2017
DAILY GUIDANCE AND PRESS SCHEDULE FOR
WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 25, 2017
In the morning, the President will meet with Chief of Staff, Reince Priebus. Later in the morning, the President will take his official portrait in the Oval Office. In the afternoon, the President will depart the White House en route to the Department of Homeland Security. Later in the afternoon, the President will return to the White House. In late afternoon, the President will speak with Phil Bryant, Governor of Mississippi.
In-Town Travel Pool
Wires: AP, Reuters, Bloomberg
Wire Photos: AP, Reuters, AFP
TV Corr & Crew: CBS
Print: Newsday
Radio: Talk Media News
EST
9:25AM THE PRESIDENT meets with Chief of Staff, Reince Priebus
Oval Office
Closed Press
11:00AM THE PRESIDENT takes official portrait
Oval Office
Closed Press
12:30AM In-House Travel Pool Call Time
1:00PM THE PRESIDENT departs the White House en route to the Department of Homeland Security
Closed Press
1:25PM THE PRESIDENT visits the Department of Homeland Security
In town travel pool spray
3:10PM THE PRESIDENT departs the Department of Homeland security en route to the White House
In town travel pool spray
3:25PM THE PRESIDENT arrives at the White House
Closed Press
4:00PM THE PRESIDENT begins phone call with Phil Bryant, Governor of Mississippi
Oval Office
Closed Press
Briefing Schedule
1:00PM Press Briefing with Press Secretary Sean Spicer
White House Briefing Room
On Camera
###