Trump guidance, press schedule Jan. 25, 2017. Executive orders

Below, from the White House…

January 24, 2017

WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 25, 2017

In the morning, the President will meet with Chief of Staff, Reince Priebus. Later in the morning, the President will take his official portrait in the Oval Office. In the afternoon, the President will depart the White House en route to the Department of Homeland Security. Later in the afternoon, the President will return to the White House. In late afternoon, the President will speak with Phil Bryant, Governor of Mississippi.

EST

9:25AM THE PRESIDENT meets with Chief of Staff, Reince Priebus

Oval Office

Closed Press

11:00AM THE PRESIDENT takes official portrait

Oval Office

Closed Press

12:30AM In-House Travel Pool Call Time

1:00PM THE PRESIDENT departs the White House en route to the Department of Homeland Security

Closed Press

1:25PM THE PRESIDENT visits the Department of Homeland Security

In town travel pool spray

3:10PM THE PRESIDENT departs the Department of Homeland security en route to the White House

In town travel pool spray

3:25PM THE PRESIDENT arrives at the White House

Closed Press

4:00PM THE PRESIDENT begins phone call with Phil Bryant, Governor of Mississippi

Oval Office

Closed Press

Briefing Schedule

1:00PM Press Briefing with Press Secretary Sean Spicer

White House Briefing Room

On Camera

