Trump, in fresh warning, says North Korea ‘will be taken care of’

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump is sending North Korea a fresh warning, calling it a “problem” country that “will be taken care of.”

Trump commented on North Korea after he was asked about the U.S. military’s decision to drop the largest non-nuclear weapon it has ever used in combat on an area of eastern Afghanistan.

Asked whether dropping the bomb sends a message to North Korea as it continues to pursue nuclear and other weapons, Trump said it makes no difference.

Said Trump: “North Korea is a problem, the problem will be taken care of.”

Trump wants China to help contain North Korea, but in recent weeks he has signaled a willingness to handle the issue alone.

Trump and China’s president discussed North Korea at a meeting last week in Florida.