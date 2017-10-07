WASHINGTON — Donald Trump Jr. has shared a new doctored video of his father attacking CNN.

Trump Jr. retweeted a video of a doctored clip of the 1986 military thriller “Top Gun” Saturday. In it, President Donald Trump’s face is superimposed over Tom Cruise’s character as he shoots down a Russian jet with a CNN logo on it. Trump is seen in the clip repeating his “you’re fired” catchphrase before launching a missile.

Trump Jr. called the video, “one of the best I’ve seen.” The creator of the doctored video wasn’t immediately clear. It was posted by Twitter user @OldRowOfficial; that account’s profile states that “The content we post is submitted by anonymous users.”

President Donald Trump tweeted a video earlier this month of a doctored clip from a pro wrestling appearance that shows him pummeling a man whose face is covered by the CNN logo. The tweet became Trump’s most-shared tweet.

A missile is shown about to strike a jet labeled “CNN” in a doctored clip of the movie ‘Top Gun’ that has been shared on Twitter by Donald Trump Jr. Before shooting the missile, President Trump is shown in the cockpit of a jet, saying: “Your’re fired.” | Screenshot