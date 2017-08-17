Trump, Lindsey Graham in Twitter fight over Charlottesville remarks

President Donald Trump has taken a swipe at a fellow Republican, calling Sen. Lindsey Graham a “publicity seeking” lawmaker.

In a daybreak post on his Twitter account Thursday, Trump faulted the GOP senator for statements Graham has made about the president’s stance on the violence and death of a woman in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Trump said in his tweet: “Publicity seeking Lindsey Graham falsely stated that I said there is moral equivalency between the KKK, neo-Nazis & white supremacists and people like Ms. Heyer.” He was referring to Heather Heyer, the woman who was killed when she was struck by a car driven into the crowd.

Graham had responded to Trump’s Tuesday press conference by saying the president “took a step backward by again suggesting there is moral equivalency between the white supremacist neo-Nazis and KKK members who attended the Charlottesville rally” and the people demonstrating against them. “Many Republicans do not agree with and will fight back against the idea that the party of Lincoln has a welcome mat out for the David Dukes of the world,” Graham added, referring to the former Ku Klux Klan leader.

“Such a disgusting lie,” Trump said of Graham’s remarks. “He just can’t forget his election trouncing. The people of South Carolina will remember.”

Graham responded later that morning, agreeing that Trump’s praise of Heyer was appreciated, but adding that because of the way he responded to the march by white supremacists in Charlottesville, “you are now receiving praise from some of the most racist and hate-filled individuals and groups in our country. … For the sake of our Nation — as our President — please fix this. … History is watching us all.

In a separate tweet, Trump accused “the Fake News” of distorting “what I say about hate, bigotry, etc. Shame!”

Publicity seeking Lindsey Graham falsely stated that I said there is moral equivalency between the KKK, neo-Nazis & white supremacists…… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 17, 2017

…and people like Ms. Heyer. Such a disgusting lie. He just can't forget his election trouncing.The people of South Carolina will remember! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 17, 2017

The public is learning (even more so) how dishonest the Fake News is. They totally misrepresent what I say about hate, bigotry etc. Shame! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 17, 2017

Graham responded:

Mr. President, like most I seek to move our nation, my state, and our party forward – toward the light – not back to the darkness. (1) https://t.co/K1j4JnhCgf — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) August 17, 2017

Your tweet honoring Miss Heyer was very nice and appropriate. Well done. (2) https://t.co/8I6LVMDXUy — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) August 17, 2017

However, because of the manner in which you have handled the Charlottesville tragedy you are now receiving praise from some…..(3) — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) August 17, 2017

….you are now receiving praise from some of the most racist and hate-filled individuals and groups in our country. (4) — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) August 17, 2017

For the sake of our Nation — as our President — please fix this. (5) — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) August 17, 2017