Trump, Melania will not attend Kennedy Center honors’distrac

President Donald Trump, with first lady Melania Trump, spoke from the Truman Balcony at the Fourth of July picnic for military families on the South Lawn of the White House on Tuesday. | Alex Brandon/Associated Press

WASHINGTON – The White House announced on Saturday morning that President Trump and first lady Melania will not attend the Kennedy Center honors, with the move coming after several of the honorees said they would not attend the traditional White House dinner the night before the event.

The honorees at the Dec. 3 ceremony are Carmen de Lavallade, Gloria Estefan, LL COOL J, Norman Lear, Lionel Richie

Below is the statement by the Press Secretary

Each year, the Kennedy Center honors the careers and achievements of artists who have helped shape cultural life in the United States with a weekend that includes celebrations and events.

The award recipients are recognized for their lifetime contributions in the arts and the positive change they have made all over the world.

The President and First Lady have decided not to participate in this year’s activities to allow the honorees to celebrate without any political distraction.

First Lady Melania Trump, along with her husband President Donald J. Trump, extend their sincerest congratulations and well wishes to all of this year’s award recipients for their many accomplishments.