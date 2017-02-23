Trump: Yanks transgender rights, Thursday fallout

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump, who said during his campaign he did not care which bathroom Caitlin Jenner used at Trump Tower, is facing fallout on Thursday in the wake of his administration yanking federal protections for transgender students.

The morning news shows highlighted protests outside the White House on Wednesday, after the Department of Education and Justice Department rescinded Obama-era rules that let transgender students use public school bathrooms that matched up with their gender identity.

So far this Thursday, Trump has kept off Twitter.



TRANSGENDER RULING – WHY NOW?

Backstory: With everything Trump has on his plate – with positions to fill, a budget to submit to Congress next month, a wall to build – why take on transgender rights when it was not a campaign issue for him?

The decision from Attorney General Jeff Sessions and Education Secretary Betsy DeVos on transgender students is pegged to a matter of fate: On March 28, the Supreme Court will hear oral arguments in the case of Virginia high school student Gavin Grimm. Grimm sued the Gloucester County School Board after the board installed a policy barring him from using the boy’s bathroom – even though the administrators at his school said it was OK.

Read the source documents about the case on