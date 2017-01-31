Trump nixes Wisconsin trip amidst protest concerns

President Donald Trump delivers remarks at the beginning of a meeting with Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly and other government cyber security experts in the Roosevelt Room at the White House January 31, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

MADISON, Wis. — President Donald Trump has canceled a previously planned trip to Milwaukee on Thursday.

Tech. Sgt. Meghan Skrepenski with the 128th Air Refueling Wing of the Air National Guard in Milwaukee confirmed Tuesday that the visit had been canceled. She says she has no information on why.

The White House has not announced why the trip was called off or if the president will reschedule.

But CNN reported that an administration official said the president had planned to visit a Harley-Davidson factory, but the motorcycle company was concerned about planned protests.

Trump was expected to give a speech on the economy during the Wisconsin stop. It would have been his first to the state as president. He last visited Wisconsin in December as part of his victory tour.