Trump not saying whether he’ll fire Jeff Sessions: ‘Time will tell’

President Donald Trump waves to journalists while waiting to greet Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri to the White House July 25, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump said Tuesday he is “very disappointed” in Attorney General Jeff Sessions, but sidestepped questions about whether he would fire him.

“We will see what happens, time will tell,” the president said. “I am disappointed in the attorney general. He should not have recused himself.”

Trump made his remarks at a White House news conference with Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri.

Earlier Tuesday, he told The Wall Street Journal in an interview that he has not made up his mind as to whether to fire his longtime ally. He told the newspaper he is “looking” at the possibility of firing the former Alabama senator and did not suggest that he will curtail his criticism of Sessions.

Trump also downplayed the importance of Sessions being the first senator to endorse his presidential candidacy, saying that “it’s not like a great loyal thing.”

Trump is angry that Sessions recused himself from the investigation into the relationship between Trump’s presidential campaign and Russia. Officials say Trump has spoken with advisers about firing Sessions.