Trump: ‘Plenty of time on my hands’ — for NFL and Puerto Rico crisis

President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference with Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy in the Rose Garden of the White House, Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2017, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump said Tuesday he’s got “plenty of time on my hands” — rejecting criticism that he was too preoccupied tweeting over the weekend about NFL players kneeling during the national anthem to respond to the crisis in hurricane-ravaged Puerto Rico.

The president told reporters he believes ensuring professional athletes show respect for the flag is an important part of his job.

“Well I wasn’t preoccupied with the NFL,” Trump said in the Rose Garden. “I was ashamed of what was taking place, because to me that was a very important moment. I don’t think you can disrespect our country, our flag our national anthem.

“I’ve heard that before, about was I preoccupied.

“Not at all. Not at all. I’ve got plenty of time on my hands. All I do is work — and to be honest with you, that is an important function of working. It’s called respect for our country.”

Trump said he is sending “America’s hearts and prayers” to people in Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands and plans to visit both places next week.

Trump said Tuesday is the earliest he can visit without disrupting recovery operations.

Trump says Puerto Rico is important to him. He says Puerto Ricans are “great people and we need to help them.”

The president said that a “massive” effort to help people recover from Hurricane Maria is underway. He added that includes the military, though he did not give specifics.

Trump spoke in the White House Rose Garden after he received criticism from some U.S. lawmakers that the administration’s response to Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands has fallen short of its efforts in Texas and Florida after storms there.

Maria roared ashore Sept. 20 and knocked out nearly all power in Puerto Rico, leaving its 3.4 million residents short of food, water and supplies.

Rep. Nydia Velazquez, D-NY, says she is concerned that Trump’s continued tweets about NFL players show he doesn’t grasp the severity of the crisis.

She warned Trump that, “If you don’t take this crisis seriously this is going to be your Katrina,” referring to criticism of President George W. Bush following Hurricane Katrina in 2005.

Velazquez also said she was “offended and insulted” by Trump’s tweet that Puerto Rico’s public debt contributed to the crisis.

Rep. Joe Crowley, D-NY, called it “absolutely ridiculous” for Trump to mention debt “when people are suffering and dying. Here’s a president who’s used bankruptcy throughout his entire career.”

Contributing: Associated Press