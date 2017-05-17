Trump reports weigh on stocks and the dollar

Global stock markets and the dollar drifted lower Wednesday as traders fretted over reports that President Donald Trump appealed to ex-FBI Director James Comey to ditch an investigation into ousted national security adviser Michael Flynn.

Though the White House has denied the allegation, there’s mounting unease in markets over the developments in the U.S. government.

Stocks are opening lower on Wall Street as banks and industrial companies fell.

Banks were sliding along with bond yields early Wednesday. Bank of America sank 2.7 percent and Wells Fargo lost 2 percent. Falling bond yields mean lower interest rates on loans and tighter profits for banks.

Among industrial companies, United Rentals fell 3 percent.

Target jumped 3.6 percent after posting surprisingly strong earnings for the first quarter.

The Standard & Poor’s 500 index slumped 24 points, or 1.03 percent, to 2,375.

The Dow Jones industrial average lost 226 points, or 1.08 percent, to 20,753 as of 9:30 a.m. The Nasdaq composite fell 78 points, or 1.26 percent, to 6,091.

In Europe, Germany’s DAX was down 0.3 percent at 12,768 while the CAC 40 in France fell 0.4 percent to 5,387. The FTSE 100 index of leading British shares was 0.1 percent lower at 7,519 and near all-time highs.