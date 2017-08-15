Trump reverses course: ‘There’s blame on both sides’ for Va. violence

President Donald Trump speaks to the media in the lobby of Trump Tower in New York on Tuesday. | Pablo Martinez Monsivais/Associated Press

NEW YORK — President Donald Trump on Tuesday said that “very violent” counter-protesters in Charlottesville, Virginia — whom he dubbed “the alt-left” — share in the blame for the violence that left three people dead.

“You look at both sides. I think there’s blame on both sides. And I have no doubt about it,” the president said.

Trump said he was initially slow to condemn hate groups after the violence over the weekend in Virginia because he didn’t know all the facts, and said that some facts remain unknown.

“Before I make a statement, I need the facts,” Trump said. “Making the statement when I made the statement, it was excellent.”

A day after a speech in which he had condemned white supremacists for what happened, he held a news conference at which he reverted to the view he first expressed on Saturday, when he said there was violence on “many sides.”

On Tuesday, Trump said the groups protesting against white supremacists were “also very violent.”

“The driver of the car is a disgrace to himself, this family, and this country,” Trump said. “You can call this terrorism. … The driver of the car is a murderer.”

But Trump rejected the notion that neo-Nazis were supporting him.

“They don’t,” he said.

And he was noncommittal about the future of White House adviser Steve Bannon, who critics argue is a proponent of many of the views of the alt-right.

“I like Mr Bannon, he’s a friend of mine. But he came on very late,” Trump said. “He is not a racist, I can tell you that.”

Trump also said that one group on Friday had been “protesting very quietly the taking down of the statue of Robert E. Lee.”

Then he noted that the “alt left” had violently attacked the other side on Saturday.

And he questioned why statues of Confederates needed to come down because of their ties to slavery.

“Are we going to take down statues to George Washington?” he asked, noting that Washington owned slaves. “What about Thomas Jefferson?”

Trump pointed out that the group that gathered to oppose removing the statue of Lee “had a permit. The other group didn’t have a permit.”