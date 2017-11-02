Trump Saturday Twitter: ‘Legal system is broken’

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump in his Saturday morning Twitter posts tackles three subjects: his visit with Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe; his rage against the “legal system” and boast that he will get the cost of his border wall “way down.”

Consider: Because a U.S. district court judge and a three-judge appellate panel has ruled against Trump in his travel ban case, the president is deeming the legal system “broken.”

On to the Saturday Twitter posts…

“Melania and I are hosting Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Mrs. Abe at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Fla. They are a wonderful couple!” 7:33 a.m. ET

Backstory 1: Trump is on his second day of meetings with Abe, flying to Florida on Friday after White House meetings and a joint press conference. The couples dined together Friday night at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort. Today, the leaders play golf together at Trump’s golf club in Jupiter while the first ladies tour the Morikami Museum and Japanese Gardens, just west of Delray Beach in Palm Beach County.

“…design or negotiations yet. When I do, just like with the F-35 FighterJet or the Air Force One Program, price will come WAY DOWN!” 7:24 a.m. ET

“I am reading that the great border WALL will cost more than the government originally thought, but I have not gotten involved in the…..” 7:18 a.m. ET

Backstory 2: Trump’s insistence that he can get the price of the wall down comes after Reuters reported that the Department of Homeland Security estimate the wall would cost $21.6 billion and take three and a half years to build.

“The report’s estimated price-tag is much higher than a $12-billion figure cited by Trump in his campaign and estimates as high as $15 billion from Republican House Speaker Paul Ryan and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell,” Reuters reported. “The report seen by Reuters is the work of a group commissioned by Kelly as a final step before moving forward with requesting U.S. taxpayer funds from Congress and getting started on construction.”

Trump’s signature campaign pledge is he will build a border wall along the U.S. southern border with Mexico – and will get Mexico to pay for it. Since becoming president on Jan. 20, Trump has been challenged to make that promise a reality, especially since Mexico has made it clear it won’t pay. If Trump wants planning for a wall to start, he will have to convince Congress to put up the money. Fiscally conservative Republicans may balk at this massive spending of U.S. taxpayer money. Trump’s first sales job is to convince his fellow Republicans to appropriate the money.

“Our legal system is broken! “77% of refugees allowed into U.S. since travel reprieve hail from seven suspect countries.” (WT) SO DANGEROUS!” 6:12 a.m. ET

Backstory 3: Trump is still smarting over his temporary travel ban from seven majority Muslim nations being blocked by the courts.

Now about that 77 percent…

The nations at issue in Trump’s order are Syria, Iran, Iraq, Yemen, Sudan, Somalia and Libya.

According to the PEW Research Center, “Of the 84,995 refugees admitted to the United States in fiscal year 2016, the largest numbers came from the Democratic Republic of Congo, Syria, Burma (Myanmar) and Iraq.”

From PEW, based on the U.S. State Department’s Refugee Center

Number of Refugees entering the U.S. in fiscal 2016, by origin country:

Democratic Republic of Congo

16,370 – 19 percent of total

Syria

12,587 – 15 percent of total

Burma

12,347 – 15 percent of total

Iraq

9,880 – 12 percent of total

Somalia

9,020 – 11 percent of total

Bhutan

5,817 – 7 percent of total

Iran

3,750 – 4 percent of total