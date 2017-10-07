Trump says Comey leaked classified info, defends Ivanka for G20 role

President Donald Trump waves as he boards Air Force One July 5 with first lady Melania Trump for a trip to Poland and Germany. | AP Photo

President Donald Trump hit several topics during a busy morning on Twitter Monday.

He revisited the ongoing Russia investigation by accusing James Comey, the FBI director Trump fired, of leaking classified information to the media – “that is so illegal!” Trump wrote in a tweet posted about 4:40 a.m. Washington time.

That apparently was a reference to Comey telling Congress at a hearing that he had passed along notes of one of his meetings with Trump to a friend with the understanding that it would find its way into the hands of a reporter. Whether any information in the notes could be considered classified is unclear.

Seven minutes later, Trump moved on to stalled efforts to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act. With Republicans split in the Senate over how to proceed, members went home for their Fourth of July break.

“I cannot imagine that Congress would dare to leave Washington without a beautiful new HealthCare bill fully approved and ready to go!” Trump said.

Finally, Trump moved on to two tweets over the controversy that erupted online when his daughter, Ivanka Trump, took over his seat for awhile at the G20 summit in Berlin while the president held other meetings.

“When I left Conference Room for short meetings with Japan and other countries, I asked Ivanka to hold seat. Very standard. Angela M agrees!” Trump wrote, apparently referring to the German chancellor.

Trump added: “If Chelsea Clinton were asked to hold the seat for her mother,as her mother gave our country away, the Fake News would say CHELSEA FOR PRES!”

