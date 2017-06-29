Trump slams MSNBC’s Mika over her looks, ‘facelift’ in Twitter posts

WASHINGTON – Unhappy over coverage on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” President Donald Trump slammed host Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski in Thursday Twitter posts, saying Brzezinski came to his Florida resort while “bleeding” from a “face-lift.”

Trump once again highlights the looks of a woman in a negative and provocative and most shocking way guaranteed to stir more controversy and detract from his agenda. This is just the latest ongoing fight Trump is having over his media coverage.

“I heard poorly rated @Morning_Joe speaks badly of me (don’t watch anymore). Then how come low I.Q. Crazy Mika, along with Psycho Joe, came to Mar-a-Lago 3 nights in a row around New Year’s Eve, and insisted on joining me,” Trump wrote in the first of two posts. “She was bleeding badly from a face-lift. I said no!”

Scarborough, once friendly with Trump, has turned, with Brzezinski, into harsh critics with frequent comments on their show about Trump’s erratic governing style and uncaring regard for facts.

Brezinski replied by posting on Twitter a picture of a child playing with cereal with the headline that she let speak for itself: “Made for little hands.”

In case you don’t get it: She is playing off of Trump’s assertion of his supposed substantial manhood during the presidential campaign by bragging about his big hands.